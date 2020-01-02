June 15, 1930 – December 24, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shirley Genier, longtime resident of Clearwater, BC.
Shirley passed peacefully on December 24, 2019 and has winged her way to the Abha Kingdom.
She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert Genier, mother Lulu, father Aubrey, sister Dorothy, brothers Russel, Tom, Jack and her son Bradley.
She is survived by her brother Barry, daughters Diane, Patti, son Brent (Evelyn), grandchildren Robert, Liane, Dylan, Tanner, Sarah and two great-grandchildren Harry and Sloan.
Shirley will be interred at Hillside Cemetery on January 3, 2020 at 1:30 pm.
There will be a memorial tea in Clearwater later in May of 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 2, 2020