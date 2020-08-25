It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shizuko (Susie) Tomiyama on August 16, 2020 at the age of 96.
She was predeceased by her parents Shio and Tahei, brothers Hideo and Takeo and infant son Bobby.
She will be dearly missed by her family: daughters Janet (Ken) Robson, Jean (Tim) Swaim, son Bryan (Patsy) Tomiyama; grandchildren Tomiko (Ty), Tadashi (Gina), Kiyoshi (Amanda) Kenjiro, David, Bradley (Keira)and Derek; great-grandchildren Chizuko, Matsu, Blake, Elliana, Rylen and Kazumi.
Susie was born in Vancouver on October 8, 1923. When she was a teenager, the family moved to Kamloops. She was an active member of her community and the Kamloops Buddhist Church, where she played the piano for many years. Susie will be remembered as a beautiful, hardworking, wise, compassionate and inspiring woman. She was a very talented seamstress and enjoyed crafting and quilting. She also took great pride in watching her grandchildren participating in sports and performing arts. She was also an avid fan of the Kamloops Blazers.
It was Susie's wish that in lieu of flowers or koden, donations be made to the Kamloops Buddhist Church or the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.
Due to COVID restrictions, a small family gathering was held to honour Susie. We hope to have a memorial service at a later date.
Her family wishes to thank everyone for all the support during this difficult time. A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Ponderosa Lodge and Pinegrove Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com