Shoji Tabata of Kamloops, BC (lastly residing in Burnaby, BC), passed away on August 14, 2020 at the age of 93.



Shoji is survived by his loving children Sharlene (Dave), Eiko (John), Rosanne, Russell (Mary Ann) and Kevin (Romy), and his four adoring grandchildren Tyler (Heather), Derek, Nathan and Aly. He is also survived by his siblings, Susumu (Barbara), Mariko, Sachiko (Geoff), Takao (Sheila), Kumiko (Don), Kazuko and his numerous nephews and nieces.



He was predeceased by his loving wife Irene (Ayako), his parents Hyozo and Shizu, and his siblings Sumiko, Emiko, Shigemi, and Makoto.



Shoji was born in Steveston, BC on May 19, 1927. He was the second oldest of 11 children. In 1942, his family was relocated and interned in Kaslo. In 1945, he moved to Greenwood to finish high school and had numerous jobs in his younger years, from working on the rail lines, sawmill, fish packers, and as a professionally trained watchmaker. He eventually moved back to Vancouver in the 1950s where he met Irene, the love of his life. They moved to Kamloops in 1970 to raise their five children. After the passing of his beloved Irene in 2016, Shoji moved to Nikkei Home in Burnaby where he lived out the remainder of his life.



Shoji was a loving and caring father and always put his family first. He had many passions (fishing, woodworking, gardening, mushroom picking, and many more) and was a man of many talents. He had a gregarious personality and could always be counted on to liven up a party. There are many "Sho" stories that have been told by his friends and family over the years that epitomize his rambunctious and sometimes mischievous spirit.



We will miss him dearly.



A small private funeral service has already taken place at the Vancouver Buddhist Church with Reverend Aoki officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Shoji's extended family and friends as soon as possible after COVID-19 restrictions end and it is safe to do so.



In lieu of koden, the family asks that a donation is made in his name to the Kamloops Buddhist Church.

