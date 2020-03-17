Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sibyl Iris (Linville) Beatty. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Sibyl Iris (Linville) Beatty of Chase passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at 5:10 am from a stroke in the Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops at the age of 91 years.



She was the first baby born 31 December 1928 in the new hospital at Elk Point, Alberta. After moving from Rusylvia, Alberta with her family in 1945 to Shuswap, BC, Sibyl attended school in Chase but quit in grade 10 to tend to her mother.



During her attendance at Olds School of Agriculture, Alberta, she was on the college women's basketball team, made lifelong friends, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Home Economics. She married Ron on August 22, 1951 and was soon a mother to her five children. She and Ron owned and operated Whispering Pines Drive-In Theatre for several years and Ron was a co-owner of Beatty's Department Store. The drive-in was famous for its relish which Sibyl made each year for the patrons and real butter on the popcorn.



Sibyl loved cooking for family and friends with food grown from her garden and playing cards and Yatzee after dinner. Her homemade bread and buns were always a hit at the dinner table, plus the neighbourhood was well stocked over the summer from Sibyl's garden. As well as tending her garden, Sibyl was an avid sewer and knitter. All the new grandbabies had knitted outfits to come home from the hospital, and family and friends are enjoying her knitted afghans. In many homes are the lovely Brazilian embroidery which Sibyl so lovingly created.



She is survived by daughters Marlene (David) Crane of Kelowna, Stella (Allan) Moore of Enderby; son Lance (Janet) of Chase and daughter-in-law Randi of Terrace; twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren, brother Hugh Linville, sisters Barbara Wright of Prince George and Joyce Clark of Edmonton.



Family members who preceded her are husband Ronald George Beatty 1999, daughter Barbara and her husband Terry Moore 1984, and son David (Randi) Beatty 2017, parents John and Iola (McAlpine) Linville, sister Jean Hamann and brothers Harold and Roy Linville.



A Celebration of Sibyl's life will be held at a later date.



We would like to thank the nursing staff on 5N, Royal Inland Hospital for the loving care given to our mother.



