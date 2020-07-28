Sigrid passed away suddenly leaving her children, Rene Chave, Sylvie Williams, Jean-Marc, David and Kevin Phillips, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cherished brothers Gerhard and Werner Windbiel, their families, and many other relatives and friends, especially Joan and Barbara, who were so special to her.



Born in Germany, Sigrid immigrated to Canada in 1963, living in Revelstoke, Kamloops and finally in Victoria. We were so proud of her getting her UBC teacher's degree at 50 years old. She loved and excelled at her teaching jobs in Kamloops and had a huge influence on the kids she taught.



Sigrid was talented and creative, fluent in many languages, and very sociable, able to strike up a conversation with everyone she met.



We will miss her.



No funeral by request.

