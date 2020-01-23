Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simone Rosalie Ross. View Sign Obituary

Simone was born to Donat and Rosemarie Doucette in Spiritwood, Saskatchewan. She was the 9th of 11 children. Predeceased by her husband Dick Ross in 2002 and her son Rick Ross in 2019. Left behind is her loving daughter Deb Sharkey (Gordon) of Kamloops, daughter-in-law Jan Dodge, good friend like a daughter Cathy Cousley, daughter Dennise Thompson (Rick), sisters Maria LePage in Winnipeg, Lucille Schunter and Leona LeBlanc both in Kamloops, grandkids, nieces and nephews who were all special to her.



She was raised on a farm with her loving family. When it was time, she followed her siblings who had left home to start their lives in BC. Mom had many exciting adventures with them and finally settled in Kamloops in the early 50s. It was there she met the love of her life Dick Ross. They married in 1954 in Kamloops and in 1955 Dennise was born, followed by Stephen in 1956 who only lived 2 days. They moved to Abbotsford and in 1958 Debbie was born. Another move to Burnaby and Rick was born in 1961. Mom gave us a wonder life and was mom to all us kids in the neighbourhood. She was a banquet waitress for many years until her retirement. Then the decision was made to move back to Kamloops, where they had met, to live out their retirement years. Deb visited often and the three of them would go fishing and camping. Mom loved to fish and she would always out fish us all. She had a very successful green thumb in her garden and always had such lovely flowers. Her efforts were always shared with family and friends. When Dick passed, Deb took over as her driver along with her devoted husband Gord and the three of them had many more fishing and travelling adventures. He also helped Mom in her home however he could. Simone loved travelling on the busses visiting with whoever sat near her. In her later years, she sold her house and moved in with her son Rick and had the best care ever by his wife Jan.



Mom had many travels and outings with Jan and she gave Mom so much happiness in her final years.



Rick passed unexpectedly in 2019 and it hit Mom hard as he was her little golden boy, even though he was so tall. Her dementia progressed rapidly and she was moved back to Kamloops to be near her daughter Deb and three sisters still living there in November 2019. Christmas was special that year with Deb gathering all Mom and her sisters at her home to enjoy an old time carolling day. Their sister Maria was called and she joined in by phone from Winnipeg giving them the last time they would sing together as they did when they were younger. Mom still remembered everyone which made it a wonderful Christmas.



She will be remembered as a loving, giving mother, sister and friend who always had a big smile and shared it with everyone.



A memorial is in the early stages for a celebration of her life to be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at OLPH. Mom was cremated and her ashes will rest beside her dear husband Dick along with her son Rick.



Until we meet again, my Beautiful Mom.

