Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and dear friend, Mrs. Sonja Curly Roy who passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital with her loving family by her side.



She is survived by son Robert (Kathy) Allaire of Kamloops, grandson Brock (Tammy) Allaire of Calgary, great-grandchildren Brayden and Isabella Allaire of Calgary and Tye and Dougy of Ontario. She was predeceased by her loving husband Arman Roy in 1986 and son Herbert Allaire in 2015.



The things she enjoyed the most in life was her family, friends, knitting, her church and her walks around Barriere. Curly loved to collect bottles for the Barriere Food Bank until she was not able to, as well she knitted numerous afghans for whomever needed one, newborn babies and donations for numerous fundraising raffle's. Most of all she enjoyed those holiday dinners with family and friends that meant so very much to her.



The family would also like to express sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff at Royal Inland Hospital.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to

Kamloops Funeral Home



Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020

