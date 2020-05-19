It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Sonja Y. Wells (Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother) on May 11, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family, after her long battle with cancer.
The middle child of three, Sonja was born in Wells, BC on September 8, 1942 and was passionate about caring for people. She always worked in the medical field, including time spent in the medical unit of the Royal Canadian Air Force. In 1970 Sonja moved to Kamloops for the final time where she raised her children, went back to school at Cariboo College and worked as a Registered Nurse at Royal Inland Hospital.
Sonja enjoyed the peace and quiet of country living, being outside in the sun and had a love of flowers. She made time for afternoon tea and there was always soup when you visited. Sonja was a wonderful correspondent and loved spending time with family and friends. She was highly organized and busy during the day, and an avid game show watcher in the evenings.
Sonja leaves behind her brother Ron (Bev) Stone, daughter Lyn Ferec, son Terence (Vera) Wells, grandchildren Cynthia (Stephen), Alicja, Ryanne and Terence Jr., and great-grandchildren Oliver and Hayden.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Ednah, and her sister Irma.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and doctors at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Cancer Clinic who supported Sonja during her battle. They would also like to thank her family doctor Dr. Susan Vlahos, and the doctors and nurses at Royal Inland Hospital who cared for Sonja in her final days.
A celebration of Sonja's life will be held when family and friends can gather safely. If you wish to be notified of the date when finalized, please email cferec@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at:
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
The middle child of three, Sonja was born in Wells, BC on September 8, 1942 and was passionate about caring for people. She always worked in the medical field, including time spent in the medical unit of the Royal Canadian Air Force. In 1970 Sonja moved to Kamloops for the final time where she raised her children, went back to school at Cariboo College and worked as a Registered Nurse at Royal Inland Hospital.
Sonja enjoyed the peace and quiet of country living, being outside in the sun and had a love of flowers. She made time for afternoon tea and there was always soup when you visited. Sonja was a wonderful correspondent and loved spending time with family and friends. She was highly organized and busy during the day, and an avid game show watcher in the evenings.
Sonja leaves behind her brother Ron (Bev) Stone, daughter Lyn Ferec, son Terence (Vera) Wells, grandchildren Cynthia (Stephen), Alicja, Ryanne and Terence Jr., and great-grandchildren Oliver and Hayden.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Ednah, and her sister Irma.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and doctors at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Cancer Clinic who supported Sonja during her battle. They would also like to thank her family doctor Dr. Susan Vlahos, and the doctors and nurses at Royal Inland Hospital who cared for Sonja in her final days.
A celebration of Sonja's life will be held when family and friends can gather safely. If you wish to be notified of the date when finalized, please email cferec@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at:
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 19 to May 20, 2020.