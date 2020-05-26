It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Stanislaw Kucko on May 15, 2020 in Kamloops.
Stan was born on January 24, 1948 in Lidzbark Warminski, Poland. He came to Canada in 1989 with his wife and two sons and made his home in this beautiful country. He loved being with his family and friends. Enjoyed camping and fishing on lakes around Kamloops especially North Barriere Lake.
Stan is survived by his wife of almost 40 years Jolanta, his sons Michal (Valerie) and Maciej (Deanna), and his five grandchildren Elliana, Jacob, Connor, Kyle and Isabel. He will be missed by his sister and extended family in Poland, family and friends in Vancouver, Kamloops and other parts of Canada.
"We can no longer see you with our eyes,
touch you with our hands but we will
feel you in our hearts forever."
Till we meet again.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Kamloops at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com
Stan was born on January 24, 1948 in Lidzbark Warminski, Poland. He came to Canada in 1989 with his wife and two sons and made his home in this beautiful country. He loved being with his family and friends. Enjoyed camping and fishing on lakes around Kamloops especially North Barriere Lake.
Stan is survived by his wife of almost 40 years Jolanta, his sons Michal (Valerie) and Maciej (Deanna), and his five grandchildren Elliana, Jacob, Connor, Kyle and Isabel. He will be missed by his sister and extended family in Poland, family and friends in Vancouver, Kamloops and other parts of Canada.
"We can no longer see you with our eyes,
touch you with our hands but we will
feel you in our hearts forever."
Till we meet again.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Kamloops at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.