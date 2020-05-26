Stanislaw "Stan" Kucko
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanislaw's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Stanislaw Kucko on May 15, 2020 in Kamloops.

Stan was born on January 24, 1948 in Lidzbark Warminski, Poland. He came to Canada in 1989 with his wife and two sons and made his home in this beautiful country. He loved being with his family and friends. Enjoyed camping and fishing on lakes around Kamloops especially North Barriere Lake.

Stan is survived by his wife of almost 40 years Jolanta, his sons Michal (Valerie) and Maciej (Deanna), and his five grandchildren Elliana, Jacob, Connor, Kyle and Isabel. He will be missed by his sister and extended family in Poland, family and friends in Vancouver, Kamloops and other parts of Canada.

"We can no longer see you with our eyes,
touch you with our hands but we will
feel you in our hearts forever."
Till we meet again.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Kamloops at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved