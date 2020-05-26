Stanley John "Stan" Arksey
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa, uncle and wonderful friend Stan Arksey on May 17, 2020 at the age of 71 years.

Stan was born in Richmond, BC on December 26, 1948 to Kenneth and Anne Arksey. In 1957, the family moved to Kamloops making it their home. Stan grew up as an energetic, hardworking young man who worked in a number of different fields. One specifically was trucking for close and dear friends Tony and Verna Zawaduk before settling in and receiving his plumbing and gas fitting certificate with Shuswap Plumbing and Heating in 1986. Later, Stan went on to own Arksey Plumbing & Heating, and was well respected in the business community. He was a fair and genuine man who developed many friendships throughout his personal and professional life.

Stan enjoyed golfing, fishing, sausage making and spending time at his special place at Sheridan Lake with family and friends. His reason for retirement was so he could fulfill his "dream of a lifetime" travelling with Antoinette in their motorhome meeting friends and family across Canada and into the southern United States.

Stan was a huge family man. He is survived by his beloved wife Antoinette, daughters Michelle (Mat), Lynnette (Chris), and grandchildren Kailyn, Alya, Madison and Zak. He took great pride in watching all of his grandchildren in each of their sporting events and activities.

Also left to mourn Stan are his brothers Ken and Roger, brother-in-law Tony Carlucci (Gina) as well as many nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Stan was a genuine and loyal man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Anne Arksey and brother Ricky.

We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Swart and Dominque, Dr. Pwint and the cancer clinic for all their love, compassion and support. He battled hard and we are forever proud of him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honour "our great guy."

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society in Stan's name.

Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
2503741454
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved