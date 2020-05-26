It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa, uncle and wonderful friend Stan Arksey on May 17, 2020 at the age of 71 years.
Stan was born in Richmond, BC on December 26, 1948 to Kenneth and Anne Arksey. In 1957, the family moved to Kamloops making it their home. Stan grew up as an energetic, hardworking young man who worked in a number of different fields. One specifically was trucking for close and dear friends Tony and Verna Zawaduk before settling in and receiving his plumbing and gas fitting certificate with Shuswap Plumbing and Heating in 1986. Later, Stan went on to own Arksey Plumbing & Heating, and was well respected in the business community. He was a fair and genuine man who developed many friendships throughout his personal and professional life.
Stan enjoyed golfing, fishing, sausage making and spending time at his special place at Sheridan Lake with family and friends. His reason for retirement was so he could fulfill his "dream of a lifetime" travelling with Antoinette in their motorhome meeting friends and family across Canada and into the southern United States.
Stan was a huge family man. He is survived by his beloved wife Antoinette, daughters Michelle (Mat), Lynnette (Chris), and grandchildren Kailyn, Alya, Madison and Zak. He took great pride in watching all of his grandchildren in each of their sporting events and activities.
Also left to mourn Stan are his brothers Ken and Roger, brother-in-law Tony Carlucci (Gina) as well as many nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Stan was a genuine and loyal man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Anne Arksey and brother Ricky.
We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Swart and Dominque, Dr. Pwint and the cancer clinic for all their love, compassion and support. He battled hard and we are forever proud of him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honour "our great guy."
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society in Stan's name.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.