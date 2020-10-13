It is with great sadness that the family of Stanley Kiyoshi Yoshida announce his sudden passing on September 22, 2020.
He will be deeply missed by his mother Hatsue and brothers: Don of Virginia, niece Shena and nephew-in-law Ryan of Brooklyn, NY. Ken of Kamloops, Gary (Suzanne), niece Lyric and nephew Rohan of Whistler, BC.
Surviving Stan is his Uncle Jenji (Joanne) of Brentwood Bay, BC. Cousins Sandi and Jason of Victoria, BC and Laura of Portland, OR. Aunt Anna (Barry) of Kamloops, Uncle Tetsuo of Calgary, AB and Uncle Hidewo (Setsuko) of Winnipeg, MB and cousins Blair, Kent and Erin. Cousins of Vancouver include Rick (Diane), Abe (Pamela), Evelyn and Linda (Mike) of Kamloops, BC.
Stan was predeceased by Brother Patrick 1980, Father Yoshio 2011, Uncle Fiko 2019, Aunt Setsuko 2009 (Yataro 2010), Aunt Jean 2004, Aunt Midori 2005, Uncle Suyeki 2017 (Lorna 2018) and Aunt Haruka 1998 (Mitsuo 1996).
Stan was a talented sound engineer who made his reputation in the music industry in the 1970s starting with a Vancouver-based band named Weather. He subsequently toured with many successful artists including Supertramp, the Pointer Sisters, U2 and The Rolling Stones. His engineering work earned him platinum and gold records. While living in Vancouver, Stan worked with production company Kelly Deyong Sound and was the in-house sound engineer at venues including The Commodore Ballroom and Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Later on, Stan's extensive knowledge and calm demeanor landed him a role as the Technical Director at Vancouver's Columbia Academy of Recording Arts.
In addition to music, Stan's other passion was photography. He took many images of the bands he worked as well as of his own family. In 2015, he left Vancouver and returned to Kamloops, where he became the dedicated caregiver of his mother, Hatsue. He loved reaching out to his nieces and nephew and would never miss a birthday or holiday, sending cards along with news to brighten the day.
We are deeply saddened by our loss.
The Funeral for Stanley is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops BC. For attendance please RVSP with Kamloops Funeral Home (250) 554-2577.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Heart and Stroke
Foundation at https://www.heartandstroke.ca
