1931 - 2019



It is with great love and sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley William Bott on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Overlander Extended Care Hospital in Kamloops, BC.



Stanley was born on January 20, 1931 in Edmonton, Alberta, to his parents Albert and Connie Bott, the oldest of three children. He grew up in Northern Alberta where his father worked around the region as a station agent and went to high school in Westlock, close to Edmonton. While in Alberta, Stan achieved his CPA in 1954 and worked in Edmonton until he relocated with his first wife and family to Kamloops in 1972 and began working at Munro & Co. He later started his own company and continued as a practising CPA until retirement. He was honoured last year by the Canadian Association of CPAs for 60 years of service.



Stanley and Enid were married on November 14, 1998 and had some wonderful shared memories from their travelling and just enjoying their life together.



For many years, Stan was a very active, involved member of Mt. Paul United Church. He was the person to greet everyone with a happy, smiling face and the one who could be relied on to do whatever needed doing.



Stanley followed his father into the Masonic fraternity in 1959, when he joined Westlock Lodge #114. He affiliated with Mt. St. Paul Lodge #109 in 1976, serving as Master in 1984 and District Deputy Grand Master in 1998. He received his 60 year pin from the Grand Master this past September. Stan was coroneted as an Honorary Inspector General, 33rd Degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Canada in 1997.



Stan is survived by his loving wife Enid, her daughter Gerry (Fred, granddaughter Rebekah, great-granddaughter Gazlyn) of Edmonton, his son Ken (Susan and granddaughter Vivian) of Montreal, his daughter Leaticia (grandson Christopher) of Castlegar, his sister Connie of Victoria, his sister Katheryn (her children Bryan, Karyn, Colyn, Michell) of Vancouver.

The family would like to thank the many people who supported Stan at RIH, Ponderosa and Overlander for their care and understanding.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mount Paul United Church, 140 Laburnum. Reception to follow at the Church.



If you wish, donations in Stanley's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.



