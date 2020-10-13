Steve passed away in Kamloops, BC where he lived for many years. He is survived by sisters Helen and Angie and nieces and nephews.



Steve was a loyal friend and brother. He enjoyed music, riding his bike, boating, good food, a good laugh, and socializing with friends. He was an outspoken man with a tough shell and a soft heart. He endured more than his share of hardship but was tenacious and faced his challenges with fortitude. He said that if you haven't failed you haven't lived.



Special thanks to all those who were there for Steve over the years. He was a free spirit who will be sadly missed.



Goodbye old friend.

