1/1
Stephen Cikes
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve passed away in Kamloops, BC where he lived for many years. He is survived by sisters Helen and Angie and nieces and nephews.

Steve was a loyal friend and brother. He enjoyed music, riding his bike, boating, good food, a good laugh, and socializing with friends. He was an outspoken man with a tough shell and a soft heart. He endured more than his share of hardship but was tenacious and faced his challenges with fortitude. He said that if you haven't failed you haven't lived.

Special thanks to all those who were there for Steve over the years. He was a free spirit who will be sadly missed.

Goodbye old friend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved