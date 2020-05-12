It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephen Douglas Day on April 27, 2020, at home, with his family by his side.Stephen was born July 27, 1959 in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan to Doug and Esther Day. He attended school in Centralia, Washington, moving to Kamloops in 1982. He began a long career in the trades as a gasfitter with the Fireplace Centre for 35 years, and more recently, as a HVAC technician with Rapid Cool.Stephen is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marion and children Brendan and Charlie, mother Esther and siblings James, George, Jeanette, Jon and their families.He was predeceased by his father Doug.Stephen had a great passion for sports, attending many Seahawks and Blue Jays games with his best buddies. Curling, fishing, camping and golf, is how he loved spending weekends with friends and family. Steve and Marion enjoyed travelling in the winter months to warmer climates. Steve was hard working, kind and loyal, and will be deeply missed by those who knew him well.The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kruger, home care, and especially our wonderful and dear friends who were a constant support during this difficult time.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Condolences may be expressed at