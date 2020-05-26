On May 12, 2020 Stephen Frank Knudson passed away suddenly at home from a cardiovascular event. Steve was born in London, England on May 8, 1949 and immigrated to Canada at 20 years old. He met his wife Debbie in Kamloops in 1972 and they were together 48 years. He graduated from the University of Victoria with his degree in social work and began working for the Ministry of Children and Family Development, followed by Secwepemc Child and Family Services and lastly, the White Buffalo Society. Steve was passionate about trying to make a difference in the world.



Steve was a devoted and loving father and husband. He was a kind, generous, selfless and gentle soul. He was a mentor to many, always encouraging others to reach their full potential. He brought joy and humour to the lives of all that knew him. Steve enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved to cook, read a good book, spend time with family, friends and travel. He would make yearly trips back home to England to connect with his family and to go fishing with his brother-in-law and closest friend Dennis.



Steve is survived by his wife Debbie, daughter Samantha (Pam) and faithful companion Oliver. He is also survived by his older brother Rodney (Linda) in Spain, sister Diane Gotts (Dennis) of England and youngest brother Paul (Natalie) of England as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews in both England and Canada. Steve was especially proud of his daughter Samantha who followed in his footsteps as a social worker and advocate. He also had a special bond with his niece Lindsay (Louie) who he referred to as his "other" daughter.



Wherever Steve is at this time we are sure he is working his influence on righting the injustices of the world. He would not want us to be sad, but hold our loved ones close and appreciate all that life has to offer in the time we have left on this earth.



Steve is now reunited with his son Michael and his parents Lionel and Betty Knudson.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Kamloops and in Steeple Claydon, Buckingham, England (a village near and dear to his heart).



In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or SOS Children's Villages (Laos).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store