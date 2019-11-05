Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Kashluba. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Steve Kashluba of Kamloops passed away peacefully at the age of 84 years. He will be missed and always remembered by his family and friends.



Steve was born in Wynyard, Saskatchewan on May 1, 1935. He took great pride in his work, which enabled him to become skilled in forestry, mining, trucking, welding and mechanics. Employment opportunities and a joy of working with his brother Ed eventually led him to BC, where he would reside thereafter. He spent 20-years driving for Tonto Drilling before retiring in 1994. However, that didn't stop him from generously offering much of his time to build or fix things for others as one of his favourite pastimes. He also enjoyed cooking especially preparing surprise meals for his family. At home he enjoyed playing his guitars, listening to country music and maintaining his house and garden.



Steve was predeceased by his parents Mike and Domina (Popowych) Kachaluba, his brothers Bill (Ella), Pete, Raymond, Eddie and his sisters Pauline (George) Bullock, Jenny (Andrew) Wasylenka, Stella (Raymond) Bilinksi, Annie (Walter) Ing, Marie (Bob) Clarke, Josephine (Harold) Straker, Helen (Leo) Malinowski and Alice (Joe) Pidkowich. He is survived by his brother Carl, sisters-in-law Sonia Kashluba and Helen Pelton, step-daughter Carolyn (Mike) Ciprick, their children David and Ashley, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Special thanks are extended to Michelle and Mike Finlayson and Overlander Extended Care for their compassion and support. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

