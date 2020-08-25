1/
Steve Screpnek
Steve was born in Shell Valley, Manitoba, June 25, 1925. As a child the family moved to Nampa, Alberta in Peace River country. As a young man he helped on the family farm and later worked in many locations as a heavy equipment operator. He worked hard all his life and was a wonderful example to family and friends. From Peace River country he moved to the Kamloops area. Steve worked for CN Railway for many years on heavy equipment as well.

He married Ethel Lee Holgate in June of 1969. Moved to Prince George and began work with B.C. Department of Highways where he worked until retirement. By that time he and Ethel had moved to Kelowna where they lived for many years. They relocated later to Kamloops to be closer to step-daughter. There they lived independently until Steve became unable to care for Ethel. They spent their remaining years in a care facility in Kamloops.

He was predeceased by Ethel in July 2016. Steve was the only surviving member of his immediate family. He is loved and remembered by many friends and family, including his step- daughters Brenda Crawford of Langley and Hazel Reader of Sedgewick, Alberta and their families. He is survived by a large number of his family, step-daughters, grandchildren and great- children.

"God be with you Steve"

Condolences may be sent to
the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com

Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
2507622299
