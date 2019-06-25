Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stewart Duncan. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stewart Duncan on May 27, 2019 at the age of 94 years in Kamloops, BC.



Stew was born in Crystal City, MB on March 15, 1925 to William Robert Duncan and Rosina (Seibert) Duncan.



He is predeceased by his wife of 37 years Ella (Ander) Duncan, brothers Gordon (Gertie) of Stoney Creek, ON, Henry (Peggy) of Pilot Mound, MB, Harvey (Ruth) of Winnipeg, MB., Chester (Vi) of Calgary, AB, Donnie (Bea) of Belle River, ON, Maynard (Pat) of Sherwood Park, AB, Dave (Jean) of Qualicum Beach, BC, sister May Lund (Tom) of Birtle, MB and sister-in-law Dorothy Klyne (Danny) of The Pas, MB.



Stew is survived by his brother Herman (Lou) of Calgary, AB, sister Dorothy Snider (Jerry) of Napanee, ON, brothers-in-law George Ander (Alma) of Surrey, BC and Harvey Ander (Doreen) of The Pas, MB and many nieces and nephews.



Stewart bids a fond farewell to the many friends he leaves behind at Chartwell and The Shores retirement residences, Teamsters Union Local 213, the RCAF and his bowling and golfing buddies, as well as those he met while living from Crystal City through Winnipeg, Calgary, Whitehorse and Kamloops. Special thanks to friend Eileen Ambler for her years of support.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stewart Duncan on May 27, 2019 at the age of 94 years in Kamloops, BC.Stew was born in Crystal City, MB on March 15, 1925 to William Robert Duncan and Rosina (Seibert) Duncan.He is predeceased by his wife of 37 years Ella (Ander) Duncan, brothers Gordon (Gertie) of Stoney Creek, ON, Henry (Peggy) of Pilot Mound, MB, Harvey (Ruth) of Winnipeg, MB., Chester (Vi) of Calgary, AB, Donnie (Bea) of Belle River, ON, Maynard (Pat) of Sherwood Park, AB, Dave (Jean) of Qualicum Beach, BC, sister May Lund (Tom) of Birtle, MB and sister-in-law Dorothy Klyne (Danny) of The Pas, MB.Stew is survived by his brother Herman (Lou) of Calgary, AB, sister Dorothy Snider (Jerry) of Napanee, ON, brothers-in-law George Ander (Alma) of Surrey, BC and Harvey Ander (Doreen) of The Pas, MB and many nieces and nephews.Stewart bids a fond farewell to the many friends he leaves behind at Chartwell and The Shores retirement residences, Teamsters Union Local 213, the RCAF and his bowling and golfing buddies, as well as those he met while living from Crystal City through Winnipeg, Calgary, Whitehorse and Kamloops. Special thanks to friend Eileen Ambler for her years of support.Condolences may be expressed to the family fromwww.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close