It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stewart Duncan on May 27, 2019 at the age of 94 years in Kamloops, BC.
Stew was born in Crystal City, MB on March 15, 1925 to William Robert Duncan and Rosina (Seibert) Duncan.
He is predeceased by his wife of 37 years Ella (Ander) Duncan, brothers Gordon (Gertie) of Stoney Creek, ON, Henry (Peggy) of Pilot Mound, MB, Harvey (Ruth) of Winnipeg, MB., Chester (Vi) of Calgary, AB, Donnie (Bea) of Belle River, ON, Maynard (Pat) of Sherwood Park, AB, Dave (Jean) of Qualicum Beach, BC, sister May Lund (Tom) of Birtle, MB and sister-in-law Dorothy Klyne (Danny) of The Pas, MB.
Stew is survived by his brother Herman (Lou) of Calgary, AB, sister Dorothy Snider (Jerry) of Napanee, ON, brothers-in-law George Ander (Alma) of Surrey, BC and Harvey Ander (Doreen) of The Pas, MB and many nieces and nephews.
Stewart bids a fond farewell to the many friends he leaves behind at Chartwell and The Shores retirement residences, Teamsters Union Local 213, the RCAF and his bowling and golfing buddies, as well as those he met while living from Crystal City through Winnipeg, Calgary, Whitehorse and Kamloops. Special thanks to friend Eileen Ambler for her years of support.
Published in Kamloops This Week on June 25, 2019