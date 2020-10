On October 12, 2020, Stewart McMyn passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, at the age of 79.Born June 2, 1941 in New Westminster, BC, Skip was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife Eileen, brother Rob (Mary), son Brent, daughter Rory, step-daughter Pam, and step-son Cory (Kelly). He was pre-deceased by his parents George and Elsie, and sister Barbara.Throughout his life Skip enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, playing casino slots, and fixing stuff. He liked going out for dinner and a movie with his wife and friends.Due to Covid there will not be a service until a later date.There is a memorial on forevermissed.com , search words "Stewart McMyn".