Stewart George "Skipper" McMyn
1941 - 2020
On October 12, 2020, Stewart McMyn passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, at the age of 79.

Born June 2, 1941 in New Westminster, BC, Skip was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife Eileen, brother Rob (Mary), son Brent, daughter Rory, step-daughter Pam, and step-son Cory (Kelly). He was pre-deceased by his parents George and Elsie, and sister Barbara.

Throughout his life Skip enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, playing casino slots, and fixing stuff. He liked going out for dinner and a movie with his wife and friends.

Due to Covid there will not be a service until a later date.

There is a memorial on forevermissed.com, search words "Stewart McMyn".

Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
