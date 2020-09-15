Stuart Campbell

On September 3, 2020 Stuart passed away at home in his sleep.
Left behind are his mother Kathryn, his father Ken, his two sons Jordan and Zack, his granddaughters Phyllis and Tialynn, his loving partner Tanya, many friends and his dog Jerry.
Stuart started out working at a Ginseng farm, moved on to logging on the Coast and the Interior and then to landscaping where he found his niche. In 2009 he created Campbell Wall Company and enjoyed working with his clients and suppliers.
He will be truly missed by all whose lives he touched. Due to Covid restrictions, we hope to have a celebration of life at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com