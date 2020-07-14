1/1
Sue (Tsuyako) Nishikawa
Sue (Tsuyako) Nishikawa passed away peacefully at the Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital on July 6, 2020, aged 95 years, after a long and happy life in her home.

She is survived by sister Haruyo (Chaki). Sue was dearly loved by her family and will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews.

Sue is predeceased by her parents Inosuke and Suna (Nishida); and brothers Sam (Isamu), Robert (Yukio) and Tom (Tami).

Sue was a strong and charming woman with a mischievous sense of humour.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the hospital staff, health care workers, as well as to neighbours and dear friends who were so caring and helpful.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's memory to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops, BC, V2C 2T1.

She will be interred at the Kamloops Hillside Cemetery.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
