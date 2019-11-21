Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Carson (Symonds) Henyecz. View Sign Obituary

The kind beautiful soul of Mum/Susan/Grannie passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 just after her 75th birthday.



Her life was one centered on family. All Susan ever wanted was to be around her kids and especially enjoyed her grandchildren! Whether she was flying kites, pushing a tire swing or just playing in the yard, she was always happiest when surrounded by those she loved. The door to her home was always open and welcoming to everyone. She was always there with a hug and had an immense capacity for listening when someone she loved needed to talk. Susan spent many years of her working life with BC Hydro in Kamloops, Terrace and Victoria.



For the past seven years, Susan lived at Ridgeview Care home where she enjoyed music and dancing. In the past couple of years, she was less active due to frontal lobe temporal dementia. Susan could be seen smiling while listening to her favourite tunes playing on her iPod. We will be eternally grateful for the wonderful care Susan received from all of the nurses and caregivers at Ridgeview.



Special shout out to Jen for her endless caring and attention for our family.



Susan will be missed by her children Scott Carson (Brenda Sawada), Dean Symonds (Julia Moore), Sheri Bernhardt (Tim), Andy Henyecz and Heidi Carson. The light of her life were truly her nine grandchildren Kaz and Kobe Carson, Thea, Josh and Kate Symonds, Matthew and Jake Bernhardt and Andrew and Coulter Henyecz. Susan is also survived by her sisters Gayle Culling and Debbie Symonds, her brother Darrell (Annette) Hanna. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. We have all felt her endless love and will miss her dearly.



Sing and dance like no one's watching Mum!



There is no service at this time, we will celebrate her life in the spring.



