Peacefully, on the evening of Thursday, September 3, 2020, Susan Duerden left us. She was a wife of 55 years to Derek, nurturing and supportive mother to daughter Jan and son Geoff (daughter-in-law Lisa), and loving grandmother to Sophie and Theodore. She will be greatly missed.



Susan was a lifelong student and teacher. She knew from an early age that she wanted to be a teacher and felt fortunate to have been able to attend and graduate from UBC at a time when few women went to university. She enjoyed teaching, first in the public school system, and then at Cariboo College, UCC, and TRU. In her later years, she was involved in the Kamloops Adult Learning Society. Her curiosity and love of learning will be remembered by all.



Susan loved cats, reading about Canadian history, and enjoyed spending afternoons and evenings listening to her beloved CBC. She was an active member of Kamloops United Church for most of her adult life. Susan valued simplicity and lived her life with integrity and with compassion for others.



We wish to thank everyone who provided care for Mom, including Dr. Johan van Heerden, Dr. Ruth Farren, the doctors and staff at the Kamloops Cancer Clinic, and most especially, everyone at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home.



There is no service by request, but donations in Mom's name may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Society.

