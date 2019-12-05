We are sad to announce the passing of Susan (Sue) Kathleen Rehaume (née Graham). She was born in Spirit River, Alberta on April 21, 1956, she passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Kamloops, BC at the age of 63. Sue loved nature, animals, travelling, hiking, golfing, baking, doing jigsaw puzzles and walking in the hills surrounding her home.
She was fiercely loyal, uncompromising in her views, resolute and often kind to a fault. She truly was unique. Throughout her career as a Pharmacist in various locations in Alberta and BC, Sue was able to connect with and help many people from all walks of life. Her most effusive laugh could 'lighten up' a workspace or any room!
Left to cherish and treasure her memories are her family: June (Ron) Routledge, Allen (Shannon) Graham, Iris (Greg) Martin, her special friend Al Rehaume, her nieces and nephews and several grand-nieces and nephews.
Sue was predeceased by her parents Bill and Marjorie Graham and her brother David Graham.
The family wishes to convey special thanks to her Oncologist, Dr. Proctor and the Royal Inland Hospital 5-South nurses and doctors for their compassionate care. As well, we would like to thank Sue's extended Sahali Save-On-Foods 'Pharmacy family' for their many visits and support during this difficult time.
At Sue's request there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Alberta, the Salvation Army or the SPCA.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 5, 2019