It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Susanna Fawkes who passed away peacefully with family at her side on August 11, 2019 at her home.



Susanna will always be lovingly remembered and tremendously missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy of love and kindness are: her husband Andrew Fawkes, her daughter Ania Grigoryan, her sister Lilya Tsaturyan, her brother Artyom Movsisyan, her step-son Darren (Tara) Fawkes, her step-daughter Angela (Marvin) Voigt, her sister-in-law Marietta (Richard) Laing and the family in Ashcroft, as well as her grandchildren Emmett Fawkes, Jade Benoit and Amanda and Daniel Voigt.



Born in Armenia, Susanna received her first degree in Philology. Her family later moved to Russia. In 2004, Susanna immigrated to Canada and married her loving husband Andy.



Susanna lived love. In everything she did, she demonstrated passion for learning, zest for life and commitment to family, friends and students.



Her curiosity led her to always question, always seek new answers, and to be a true life-long learner. As Thompson Rivers University (TRU) alumna, Susanna completed level five ESAL courses in 2004, a TESL certificate in 2006 and a BA in 2007. She was also recipient of Scholarship Awards through the TRU Foundation. In 2009, Susanna completed her MA through the University of Massachusetts. She started teaching at Thompson Rivers University in 2010, where she taught ESL, TESL, and Russian, and also in ITC programs on campus, in Korea, China and the USA. She has also taught ESL at the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary and taught seminars through Paragon. She also served as an interpreter.



Her love of learning led her to be a true academic through her constant publications, presentations and attendance at PD events. She was a great teacher and was always thinking about her students.



Susanna was also an artist with many of her paintings and ceramics on display at TRU and for the Canada 150 events. She loved the outdoors, especially skiing with her daughter and husband and hiking and taking walks by the lake near her house. She was a strong advocate for healthy living. Susanna was always experimenting with cooking and when she wasn't reading, planning lessons, going to the theatre or cultural events, Susanna would be in the kitchen. She was on a plant-based diet and was often sharing recipes and food ideas with colleagues and friends.



She was genuine, witty, sarcastic, and always direct with her opinions.



She was tenacious, endearing and loving. Her courage and bravery to fight cancer for nine years is an inspiration to us all. She was a brilliant light of energy. The world is much smaller without her.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 27, 2019

