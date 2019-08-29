Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne "Suzie" Bennett. View Sign Obituary

June 1952 – August 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Suzanne (Suzie) Bennett (née Ross) on August 19th at the age of 67 after a year-long battle with brain cancer.



Suzanne was born in Regina, Saskatchewan in 1952 to Dulcie (nee Jones) and Maitland Ross, the third of nine children, and raised on the family farm in Milestone, Saskatchewan. Upon high school graduation, she moved to Kamloops, B.C. where she began nursing college. Within a couple of years there, she met her husband (Bruce) on a chance bus trip from Salmon Arm to Kamloops and were married almost 42 years. Together, they raised four children in Burlington, Ontario, and now have six grandchildren in B.C., Ontario and Nova Scotia.



She was a well-respected and well-known ICU nurse, having spent approximately 25 years at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, and then in Salmon Arm, B.C. at Shuswap Lake General Hospital for 15 years, up until last year when she became ill.



Suzanne was a selfless woman of many passions and endless compassion for others. Although nurse by profession, she was also a self-taught home-renovator, seamstress, gardener, long-distance runner, hiker, stock trader and reader. Suzie/Mom/Granny will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her soft, caring nature and incredible strength, determination and resiliency. Her legacy for taking care of those around you, creating and leaving things better and more beautiful than when you found them, continues to live on in her children and grandchildren.



Suzanne leaves behind her husband (Bruce), children Sharon (Scott), Pamela (Esmeraldo), Diana (Chris), and George, grandchildren Maitland, Aidan, Liam, Margaret, Henry, Clare, sisters Rosemary, Shelley, Julie, brothers Robbie, Jim, George, mother-in-law Mae, sister-in-law Joan and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Heather and brother Joel.



A special thank you to Dr. Jeremy Sawatzky-Martens, Dr. Main, Dr. J.F. Chevalier, the doctors and nurses at Shuswap Lake General Hospital, and the nurses at Bastion Place for their kindness and care during Suzanne's difficult last year. Another special thank you to Joyce, although retired, continues to live by 'once a nurse, always a nurse'. Suzanne received the highest standard of care that she, herself, would have given to any of her patients and their families.



Suzanne's heart and soul were in the community of Salmon Arm – she loved it, and the beauty and bounty it offers. To honour her, benches will be placed in her name at McGuire Lake and Canoe Beach.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation or The Terry Fox Foundation, or just be kind to someone today.

