Swaran Kaur Bains of Kamloops passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 81 years of age.
She is survived by her loving husband Harbhajan Singh Bains, their children Narinder (Mandeep) Bains, Rashpal (Paramjit) Heer and Rashwinder (Satnam) Heer, and many grandchildren and family members.
Swaran Kaur was born in the village of Meghowal Doaba in Punjab, India in 1938. She moved to Canada in 1993 and has been living in Kamloops since.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Jeevyn Chahal, High Country nurses and staff, Interior Health Home Health nurses and staff and Overlander Extended Care Hospital and staff and the East Indian Community Sports.
The Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive. Prayers will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Gurudawara Sikh Cultural Society.
Swaran Kaur will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 17, 2019