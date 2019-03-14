Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Swarn Kaur Ghog. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Swarn Kaur Ghog on March 10, 2019.



Swarn was born on October 3, 1928 in Jagpalpur, Punjab (India). In 1948, she married the late Tara Singh Ghog of Athouli and five years later she and her eldest son Surinder Singh Ghog came to Canada to join her husband in Duncan, BC.



Before settling in Merritt, BC with her husband and three children in 1959, Swarn's early years in Canada were spent in Barriere, Little Fort and Kamloops.



Swarn's indomitable, feisty spirit combined with a formidable work ethic was the backbone to the family's lumber business. The couple was also instrumental in establishing Merritt's first Sikh Temple in 1970 and Swarn was eventually elected the Temple's first female president.



The family acquired the Grasslands Hotel in 1976, where Swarn assumed the role of overseeing daily operations. During this period, she became an active member of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. Swarn also generously donated her time and resources to help new arrivals from India.



Swarn is survived by her children Surinder (Jenda), Sheila, and Paul, as well as grandchildren Rauvin, Julia, Simmarin, Andrew, Sonia and Chunan. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Lee, Sylvan and Marla.



Predeceased by her brother Charan Singh and her sister Harjinder Kaur, Swarn will also be dearly missed by her brother Manohar Singh and sister Harbhajan Kaur (Ajit), along with her many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Schoening Funeral Chapel in Kamloops, BC. This will be followed by a service at the Merritt Sikh Temple.



Condolences may be expressed at

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Swarn Kaur Ghog on March 10, 2019.Swarn was born on October 3, 1928 in Jagpalpur, Punjab (India). In 1948, she married the late Tara Singh Ghog of Athouli and five years later she and her eldest son Surinder Singh Ghog came to Canada to join her husband in Duncan, BC.Before settling in Merritt, BC with her husband and three children in 1959, Swarn's early years in Canada were spent in Barriere, Little Fort and Kamloops.Swarn's indomitable, feisty spirit combined with a formidable work ethic was the backbone to the family's lumber business. The couple was also instrumental in establishing Merritt's first Sikh Temple in 1970 and Swarn was eventually elected the Temple's first female president.The family acquired the Grasslands Hotel in 1976, where Swarn assumed the role of overseeing daily operations. During this period, she became an active member of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. Swarn also generously donated her time and resources to help new arrivals from India.Swarn is survived by her children Surinder (Jenda), Sheila, and Paul, as well as grandchildren Rauvin, Julia, Simmarin, Andrew, Sonia and Chunan. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Lee, Sylvan and Marla.Predeceased by her brother Charan Singh and her sister Harjinder Kaur, Swarn will also be dearly missed by her brother Manohar Singh and sister Harbhajan Kaur (Ajit), along with her many nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Schoening Funeral Chapel in Kamloops, BC. This will be followed by a service at the Merritt Sikh Temple.Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Schoening Funeral Service

513 Seymour Street

Kamloops , BC V2C2G8

(250) 374-1454 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close