Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Brett (Roman/Boychuk). View Sign

July 27, 1935 – April 9, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Wife, Baba and Sister.



Survived by her daughters Kim Roman and Kari Wheatley (Cameron), granddaughters Alexandra Plue, Amanda Raymaakers (Kevin), great-grandsons River and Sawyer Raymaakers, sisters Yvonne Gillan, Zoria Smith, brother Lawrence Boychuk, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Predeceased by her loving husband Ralph Brett, parents Andrew and Katherine Boychuk and sister Jeanette.



Born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan on the family farm, Sylvia enjoyed her time tending to and having long talks with her friend Sally the goat and the other barnyard animals. Thus began her lifelong love of all creatures large and small. She began her nursing career attending the University of Saskatoon and continued in San Francisco. She graduated top of her class as Valedictorian.



She met and married her husband soon to be joined by her two daughters. The family moved to Kamloops, BC in 1966, where Syl began her long nursing career at the Royal Inland Hospital. She was well respected and known for her compassion by all and in the latter part of her career, became the Diabetic teacher for the Lower BC Mainland.

Sylvia married her dear Ralphie (a.k.a. Fluffy) amidst her career and they enjoyed their time between Kamloops and the Shuswap, along with their much loved Haggis.



Upon retirement, the two began to travel. They visited places all over the world and eventually lived the R.V. life which stole their hearts. Mom would spend hours upon hours walking beautiful warm beaches, collecting shells and anything else she could find to add to her crafting skills. Always accompanied by her Ralphie and Haggis. Sister Yvonne was often found right alongside them all.



Sylvia was known for her intelligence and compassion and her incredible energy as well. Her laughter and zest for life could be found at the lake, as she became to be known as the songstress of the Shuswap.



The family would like to thank the amazing people at Gemstone for taking such good care of Sylvia and treating her with dignity and respect during her time with them.



Sylvia passed as she lived, with great integrity, bravery and kindness.



Loved well, and missed forever.



Do not go gentle into that goodnight........



A loving remembrance will be held in September on the lake.



Online condolences may be made at

www.firstmemorialkamloops.com July 27, 1935 – April 9, 2019It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Wife, Baba and Sister.Survived by her daughters Kim Roman and Kari Wheatley (Cameron), granddaughters Alexandra Plue, Amanda Raymaakers (Kevin), great-grandsons River and Sawyer Raymaakers, sisters Yvonne Gillan, Zoria Smith, brother Lawrence Boychuk, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Predeceased by her loving husband Ralph Brett, parents Andrew and Katherine Boychuk and sister Jeanette.Born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan on the family farm, Sylvia enjoyed her time tending to and having long talks with her friend Sally the goat and the other barnyard animals. Thus began her lifelong love of all creatures large and small. She began her nursing career attending the University of Saskatoon and continued in San Francisco. She graduated top of her class as Valedictorian.She met and married her husband soon to be joined by her two daughters. The family moved to Kamloops, BC in 1966, where Syl began her long nursing career at the Royal Inland Hospital. She was well respected and known for her compassion by all and in the latter part of her career, became the Diabetic teacher for the Lower BC Mainland.Sylvia married her dear Ralphie (a.k.a. Fluffy) amidst her career and they enjoyed their time between Kamloops and the Shuswap, along with their much loved Haggis.Upon retirement, the two began to travel. They visited places all over the world and eventually lived the R.V. life which stole their hearts. Mom would spend hours upon hours walking beautiful warm beaches, collecting shells and anything else she could find to add to her crafting skills. Always accompanied by her Ralphie and Haggis. Sister Yvonne was often found right alongside them all.Sylvia was known for her intelligence and compassion and her incredible energy as well. Her laughter and zest for life could be found at the lake, as she became to be known as the songstress of the Shuswap.The family would like to thank the amazing people at Gemstone for taking such good care of Sylvia and treating her with dignity and respect during her time with them.Sylvia passed as she lived, with great integrity, bravery and kindness.Loved well, and missed forever.Do not go gentle into that goodnight........A loving remembrance will be held in September on the lake.Online condolences may be made at Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close