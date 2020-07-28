July 13, 2020 Momma flew away on the wings of a Hummingbird. She is reunited with her parents Ab and Ida Pockett, her eldest son Ken Nelson and her first love Don Nelson. She passed at RIH with her husband Glenn Snaith and family by her side.
Sylvia remarried in August 2016 to Glenn, they were inseparable and loved each other deeply. They were soulmates and were able to enjoy many adventures in RV'ing, family reunions and trips across Western Canada.
She leaves behind a huge hole in the lives of her children; Kim (Ian), Alf, Kelly and Bridget (Cal), her ten grandchildren Brianna (Wayne), Dariane (Luan), Stephanie (Jay), Dustin (Halle), Braden (Jillian), Thomas, Myles, Shayne, Richelle (Randyn) and Shaylynn (Nathan) and ten great-grandchildren. As well her four sisters Wanda, Sandra (Roger), Myra (Jamie) and Fran (Andy), numerous nieces and nephews, who all held a place in her heart.
Born Sylvia Christina Ann Pockett, November 5, 1939 in Dauphin, Manitoba, her parents were part of a strong farming community until they moved to Flin Flon, Manitoba where she grew up, met and married Don Nelson, they were blessed with a daughter and two sons, moving onto Thompson, Manitoba where she had her surprise children, her twins. In 1972 the Nelson family moved their life to Kamloops, BC. Kamloops was good to them, Sylvia worked at Harold's, Woolco and Lake City Casino, she retired in 2005. In 2015, Sylvia re-connected with an old friend from Flin Flon Glenn and a romance blossomed.
Sylvia loved the holidays, dressing up for Halloween, creating stunning Christmas displays, both at work and at home gave her such pleasure. She loved to watch curling, and going to the casino. Momma liked dancing; kitchen dancing with her kids or with her grandkids made her laugh. Family gatherings were always a treat, she liked nothing better than teasing her grandchildren with her unexpected comments and questions. Her great-grandchildren made her life complete, she loved watching them grow.
Sylvia filled her family's life; she was our rock & the glue that held us all together.
She is at peace.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sylvia's favourite charity the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.
