June 23, 1972 – April, 2019



It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say good-bye to our beautiful Tara Lara, our Tare Bear, our shining star.



She is survived by her loving partner Steve Pysh and his family, their amazing dogs Buster, Bentley and Sadie, her kitty cat S**t Head. Also surviving are her loving parents Doug and Nora Westerby, her children whom she adored Kyra (John) and Braedon, her loving sister Jenn (Tony) Tanah, Matthew (Katelyn) and Ryan, her loving brother Bob Westerby (Liz), Dylan, Carson and Cobie, also Beverly Grey who is a big part of our family, Tara's children's father Rob Zobatar and his parents Georgette and Dave Thompson, her best friend of 35+ years Jennifer McGarry and all of Tara's many, many friends who loved her so much and will miss her deeply. Tara is also survived by so many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, too many to mention by name.



Tara came from a large family. She touched so many lives. She had the biggest heart, the most infectious laugh (and snort) and the brightest of smiles and shining eyes.



"You've got to dance like nobody is watching,

Love like you'll never be hurt,

Sing like there's nobody listening,

And live like it's heaven on earth."



This is how Tara lived her life and we can all honour her by trying to do the same.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Grovedale, AB (Grande Prairie) on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Grovedale Hall.



Tara loved her animals and all living creatures. She would be honoured to accept donations in her name to any SPCA or Animal Shelter of your choice.



