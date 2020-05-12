On April 27, 2020 heaven claimed another angel. The only way we can accept it is, God looked down upon earth and figured he needed an angel, not just any angel, one of the purest of heart, hers was the biggest and purest I know, so he took our princess. Taya was the champion of the underdog, and a defender of the innocent. She had such a love for all creatures. She didn't have much money to give, but what she had would go to the SPCA. Taya had a presence about her that would light up any room, and an infectious laugh, you couldn't help but smile when you heard it. She would always help a friend in any way she could, even a stranger. She would build you up if you were down, always making you feel better about yourself. Taya's friendships were true ... if we all had a little bit of Taya inside us, I'm telling you this world would be a different place.Love you my angel you will be so missed by so many.Taya was predeceased by her grandparents Ray and Charlotte Reinbold.She left many behind, her father Derek Reinbold (Kamloops), mother Shannon Milman and her husband Darren Escott (Kamloops), grandparents Lionel and Erin Milman (Kamloops), numerous aunts, uncles: Greg and Pat Reinbold (Kamloops), Eric and Bonnie Weber (Kelowna), Tony and Tina Zart (Logan Lake), Bret Reinbold (Kamloops), Shane and Brandi Milman (Kamloops), her loving cousins: Shaun, Kyle (Jen) and Ryan Reinbold, Jordan and Megan Zart, Tim Milman and finally her loving cat Arabella who should be at or near the top of this list ...In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the Kamloops SPCA ... she would so love that!Condolences may be expressed at: