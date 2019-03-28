William "Ted" Theodore Frank Harasym passed away on March 24, 2019.
He was born September 10, 1952 in Fort William, Ontario.
He is lovingly remembered by his two sons Ted (KC) and their children Nevaeh and Raiden; Marc and his children Aaliyah and Jaxen and their mother Yvonne, along with his brother Garnet, his sister Dee and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.
Ted was predeceased by his parents Florence and Bill, his two brothers Terry and Danny and his sister Bonnie.
Ted was a Kamloops City bus driver for the last nine years which he liked for the social aspect. He could always be found sitting in his shop or out by the fire enjoying a cold beer. He always enjoyed his TV sports, liked 4 X 4ing and could always be caught telling a story again and again.
Those wishing to pay their respects by viewing, may do so on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, followed by a
Celebration of Ted's Life starting at 3:00 p.m. in the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops.
Should friends desire, donation to the Kamloops SPCA would be appreciated in memory of Ted.
"Are they cold yet?"
