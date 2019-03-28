Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ted Harasym. View Sign

William "Ted" Theodore Frank Harasym passed away on March 24, 2019.



He was born September 10, 1952 in Fort William, Ontario.



He is lovingly remembered by his two sons Ted (KC) and their children Nevaeh and Raiden; Marc and his children Aaliyah and Jaxen and their mother Yvonne, along with his brother Garnet, his sister Dee and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.



Ted was predeceased by his parents Florence and Bill, his two brothers Terry and Danny and his sister Bonnie.



Ted was a Kamloops City bus driver for the last nine years which he liked for the social aspect. He could always be found sitting in his shop or out by the fire enjoying a cold beer. He always enjoyed his TV sports, liked 4 X 4ing and could always be caught telling a story again and again.



Those wishing to pay their respects by viewing, may do so on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, followed by a



Celebration of Ted's Life starting at 3:00 p.m. in the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops.



Should friends desire, donation to the Kamloops SPCA would be appreciated in memory of Ted.



"Are they cold yet?"



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com William "Ted" Theodore Frank Harasym passed away on March 24, 2019.He was born September 10, 1952 in Fort William, Ontario.He is lovingly remembered by his two sons Ted (KC) and their children Nevaeh and Raiden; Marc and his children Aaliyah and Jaxen and their mother Yvonne, along with his brother Garnet, his sister Dee and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.Ted was predeceased by his parents Florence and Bill, his two brothers Terry and Danny and his sister Bonnie.Ted was a Kamloops City bus driver for the last nine years which he liked for the social aspect. He could always be found sitting in his shop or out by the fire enjoying a cold beer. He always enjoyed his TV sports, liked 4 X 4ing and could always be caught telling a story again and again.Those wishing to pay their respects by viewing, may do so on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, followed by aCelebration of Ted's Life starting at 3:00 p.m. in the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops.Should friends desire, donation to the Kamloops SPCA would be appreciated in memory of Ted."Are they cold yet?"Condolences may be expressed at Funeral Home Schoening Funeral Service

513 Seymour Street

Kamloops , BC V2C2G8

(250) 374-1454 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close