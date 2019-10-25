Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tedd Holden. View Sign Obituary

The Holden families are sad to announce the sudden passing of Tedd Holden on October 2, 2019.



He was born in Lynn Lake, Manitoba and lived there until 1966. The family then moved to Kamloops, BC. Tedd enjoyed outdoor sports as a child. Later in life he enjoyed playing ball and also thoroughly enjoyed his music and collecting memorabilia. Tedd was also an avid hockey fan. He delighted in playing outdoor sports and board games with son Taylor. In 2003, Tedd and family moved to Williams Lake. He remained there until his passing on October 2, 2019. Over the years, Tedd enjoyed many friendships in Kamloops and Williams Lake.



He is survived by his son Taylor, mother Donalda (Ernie), brothers Keith (Linda), Blaine (Rosanne), sister Denice and their families, as well as numerous relatives. Tedd's constant companion was his dog Taurus, who is also grieving the loss of his master.



Tedd was predeceased by his father Ken and wife Dorothy and brother-in-law Terry.



Tedd will be forever loved and missed.



