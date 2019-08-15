Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Di Nicolo. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

January 15, 1939 ~ August 12, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of a great Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend to many on August 12, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital surrounded by her loving family!



Teresa is survived by her sons Gaetano (Terri) and Renato and three grandchildren Anthony (Lisa), Matthew and Kristina. She also leaves behind brothers Carmello and Liborio, sister Gaetana as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends from Italy, Vancouver and Kamloops who will cherish her memory.



She was predeceased by her parents and her loving husband Liborio.



Teresa was born in Enna, Sicily, Italy. She married Liborio, the love of her life on September 29, 1960. They came to Canada to North Vancouver in July of 1961. In January of 1990 she came to make her home in Kamloops.



The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff of Royal Inland Hospital and her sister Can-Ital ladies. Her kindness will be missed by all.



Prayers will be recited in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Friday August 23, 2019 at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am.



Should friends desire donations to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops in her memory would be appreciated.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

