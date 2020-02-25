Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa (Frocklage) Moore. View Sign Obituary

Teresa Moore (née Frocklage) of Kimberley, British Columbia, died peacefully on February 20, 2020, after complications post-surgery.



She was born on September 21, 1958 in Kimberley, one of six children of June and Bert Frocklage. She met her future husband Jeff Moore in high school, married in 1979, and they raised two children together; Josh and Melanie Moore. Teresa welcomed each of their spouses Melissa and Jeffrey, with open arms to the family, and the light of her life became her four granddaughters Makenna, Cayleigh, Emerson and Lorraine, to whom she was tirelessly devoted.



Teresa dedicated her life to others. She helped shape and deliver the first USW Woman of Steel program and went on to teach and empower women in the workforce. After receiving her Human Service Worker degree, Teresa was instrumental in establishing the Lee Haskell Youth Center and both fundraised for the Centre and delivered programs for youth in Kimberley. Teresa and Jeff moved to Kamloops in 2002, where Teresa dedicated herself to The Heart & Stroke Foundation as the Area Manager for 15 years before retiring.



Teresa's spirit is carried on by all the people she has welcomed, helped, supported, and loved over the years. She created community wherever she went, evident by the many friends she has made from around the world. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.



A gathering of friends and family in honour of Teresa will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Centennial Hall in Kimberley, BC. (100, 4th Ave). Doors open at 2:00 pm, and like Teresa's home, all are welcome to come, remember the happy times, raise a glass with cheer, and share love and memories. There will be presentations starting at 3:00 pm. Doors close at 6:00 pm.



Memorial gifts in Teresa's memory can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of BC. Teresa Moore (née Frocklage) of Kimberley, British Columbia, died peacefully on February 20, 2020, after complications post-surgery.She was born on September 21, 1958 in Kimberley, one of six children of June and Bert Frocklage. She met her future husband Jeff Moore in high school, married in 1979, and they raised two children together; Josh and Melanie Moore. Teresa welcomed each of their spouses Melissa and Jeffrey, with open arms to the family, and the light of her life became her four granddaughters Makenna, Cayleigh, Emerson and Lorraine, to whom she was tirelessly devoted.Teresa dedicated her life to others. She helped shape and deliver the first USW Woman of Steel program and went on to teach and empower women in the workforce. After receiving her Human Service Worker degree, Teresa was instrumental in establishing the Lee Haskell Youth Center and both fundraised for the Centre and delivered programs for youth in Kimberley. Teresa and Jeff moved to Kamloops in 2002, where Teresa dedicated herself to The Heart & Stroke Foundation as the Area Manager for 15 years before retiring.Teresa's spirit is carried on by all the people she has welcomed, helped, supported, and loved over the years. She created community wherever she went, evident by the many friends she has made from around the world. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.A gathering of friends and family in honour of Teresa will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Centennial Hall in Kimberley, BC. (100, 4th Ave). Doors open at 2:00 pm, and like Teresa's home, all are welcome to come, remember the happy times, raise a glass with cheer, and share love and memories. There will be presentations starting at 3:00 pm. Doors close at 6:00 pm.Memorial gifts in Teresa's memory can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of BC. Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close