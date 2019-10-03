Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance John Millar. View Sign Obituary

June 27, 1932 - September 20, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad Terry Millar. Dad slipped away peacefully and is finally reunited with the love of his life, mom.?He was predeceased by his wife Esther Millar in 2018, his baby son Grant in 1956 and his four-legged friends that he loved so much: Lily in 2019, Puds,Tiger and Irish.



He leaves behind his children Gwen (Rob) of Edmonton, Kevin (Deb) of Kamloops and Lala (Carlo) also of Kamloops, grandchildren Robbie (Stacy), Anthony, Lauren (Kai), Taylor, Connor and Leah, Erika, Jiles, great-grandchildren Lily and Bryson, Jack and Annika, Ava, Paisley and Nixon, and our Jacob will miss their Grandad. Numerous nieces and nephews will too.



Dad was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba. He married mom on December 16, 1953 in Choiceland, Saskatchewan and they were together for almost 65 years until her passing last year. Dad and Mom were best friends and loved doing everything together. Many nights were spent in the kitchen having cocktails and dancing the night away, just the two of them laughing, telling stories and planning as to what they were going to do next. In the early years, there was "Millar's Cave" in the basement outfitted with a special bar, pool table, stereo system... the perfect place to invite family and friends to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, St. Patty's Day, Grey Cup's and so on. They had a huge circle of friends which they all curled together going to many fun bonspiels, they played horseshoes, both were great pool players, back in the day dad played hockey with the Lynn Lake Miners, he was the hot shot right winger. Dad even got in the ring and boxed competitively for awhile, and because of that boxer instinct if you came up behind him he would automatically "put up his dukes", he would startle the heck out of you, then the laughing would start, funny guy! Over the years dad and mom went on many gambling trips to Reno, Vegas, Seattle, Utah and finally here in BC and Edmonton when it became legal.

They went on a cruise to Alaska and found sunny Hawaii too, awww those were the good old days for sure.



In 1963, Dad became an ironworker and joined the Local 97 Ironworkers Union, throughout his career, dad also went to BCIT in Burnaby to get his welding ticket from there he worked on almost every bridge, dam and highrise in BC and then even going across Canada to work. After 29 years of being a name requested ironworker, Dad finally hung up his belt June 27, 1992. Even though Dad was retired he would get up every morning at the crack of dawn and be out in the yard puttering about, he would manicure his lawn and yard (nothing out of place) then he would go to the neighbours "Rita May" where he would do the same to her yard. Painting would start either at the request of mom, Rita or Lala or some other household fix, Dad could fix anything and truly was a "handyman" in every sense of the word, he was a perfectionist. He kept us all happy, especially Mom of course, he would do everything and all things for her.



Dad belonged to the Elk's Club, he volunteered hundreds of hours over the years to specific charities he also belonged to the Moose Lodge, Eagles and always supported the Legion.



All was good, till as gradual as it was, it wasn't, something was wrong with Dad? almost 15 years ago our Dad was diagnosed with the dreaded Alzheimer's disease. Slowly Dad was drifting but he never lost his keen sense of humour and he never forgot his children's names. When Mom passed on, dear Dad was placed in Overlander Extended Care Facility where he never wanted to bother anybody and was always the gentleman. If dad was resting in bed and we came to visit almost on a daily basis, he would throw the covers back, get his slippers on and was raring to go. Dad loved music, any kind of music, but the golden oldies reminded him of all the good times. One of his favourites "Tie a yellow ribbon round the old oak tree" he said was his and Momma's song. So a cup of tea or an ice capp and any kind of pastry (he had a sweet tooth), sitting with him for a while enjoying the music and having a few laughs is all he needed to be happy.



In closing, Dad always said he had a wonderful life, "How sweet it is" he used to say, for us children this verse pretty much sums it up.



He never looked for praises,?he was never one to boast,?he just went on quietly working, for the ones he loved the most.



His dreams were seldom spoken, his wants were very few,?and most of the time his worries, went unspoken too.



He was there.... A firm foundation, through all our storms of life,?a sturdy hand to hold on to,?in times of stress and strife.



A true friend we could turn to, when times were good or bad, one of our greatest blessings, the man that we called Dad.



Our entire family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Mavis Hollman, her help and attention were invaluable, especially in the past few months of dad's care. Dad thought so highly of you Mavis and was very appreciative of your care.



Special Thank you, go to all the nurses and care aids at Overlander. Their care, concern and compassion was beyond our expectations and we will be forever grateful.



No Service will be held at this time at dad's request.



Should friends desire, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to Overlander Extended Care Facility in memory of dad's name would be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation and Funeral Services



