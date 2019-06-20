Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Douglas Green. View Sign Obituary

1954 - 2019



Terry Douglas Green, age 65, passed away suddenly June 6, 2019, surrounded by his family at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Terry is profoundly missed by his loving wife, Ruth; his children, Graham (Carmen) & Nathan; grandchildren Brooklyn & Elliot; his mother Jessie; brother Morris; sister Bev (Wes); sister-in-law, Joyce. He will be forever remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces & nephews, all of whom he cherished.



Terry was predeceased by his father Morris Loring; his father, Bob Green; & nephew, BJ Henry. Terry grew up in Salmon Arm and spent many summers in Canoe enjoying time at the cabin with his extended family. He graduated from Salmon Arm High School in 1972 and spent two summers as a seasonal firefighter prior to joining the BC Forest Service where he enjoyed a 41 year career, retiring in 2014. He shared many great memories of his time with the Forest Service and enjoyed reminiscing about the work and the people he worked with.



Terry was a family man. He made the most of every opportunity he had to spend time on Shuswap Lake, camping, fishing, hunting, and houseboating with his beloved family over the years. He especially enjoyed boating and towing his children, nieces & nephews, and later on his grandchildren & great nieces & nephews around behind the boat. Terry's zest for adventure and family fun will forever be cherished by all those he spent time with.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bowers Funeral Service in Salmon Arm, on Saturday June 29th at 1:00 pm. Friends are invited to share their memories of Terry with his family at a reception afterwards.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the or Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.



