February 23,1943 - September 1, 2019



Born in Scotland, Terry passed away at 76 years of age in Kamloops, BC. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years this December 16, 2019 Lilly Trudeen Cheyne (née Lyne), his children Carla "Michelle" (Kevin) Shute (née Cheyne) and Joseph Daniel (Samantha) Cheyne, his grandson Jethro Thomas Shute. Also by his brother Brian Cheyne, his nephew Gordon (Minna) Mennie, his nieces Shona Pearen (née Mennie), Danielle (Tyler) Parenteau (née Cheyne), cousins Nelson (Laura) Cheyne, Hazel (Ray) Mitchell (née Cheyne), Rosalind (Nick) Spithorakis (née Cheyne), Derric (Carolyn) Cheyne, Edith (Sydney) Burgess (née Stephen), Sheila (Clifford) Meldrum (née Stephen), Amy (Eric) Cowie (née Stephen), James Alexander "Darry" (Irene Coull) Stephen.



He is predeceased by cousin Maureen (Charles) Porter (née Cheyne), brother Norman Cheyne Jr., sister Kathleen (Roy) Mennie (née Cheyne), brother-in-Law Roy Mennie, father Norman Cheyne Sr., mother Isabella ("Ella") May Cheyne.



Terry spent most of the past two years at The Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and the family wishes to send it's most sincere gratitude to all the staff. Despite this, Terry's love for Jehovah weathered all the storms that life brought and he went to sleep faithful to his heavenly Father.



He is missed but his everlasting future is "Just around the Corner."



