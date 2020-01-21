Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Gloria Catherine Allen. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we say goodbye to our Mom, Matriarch and friend Thelma Gloria Catherine Allen. Mom passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 88 at the Ridgeview Retirement home in Kamloops. Thelma was born in Victoria, BC to John Franklin McNaught and Georgia (née Laursen) McNaught.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years David Allen and her brother Jack McNaught and sister Helen Corbett. She is survived by her three sons all of Kamloops and Paul Lake, Richard and Sue, Scott and Elizabeth and Stuart and Pamela. Thelma also had thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Thelma and Dave came to Kamloops in 1957 from Victoria to start a business and family and remained here the rest of their lives. Thelma worked as a secretary at Barton and Black in the late 1950s. In the early years, she was involved in the Royal Inland Hospital Ladies Evening Auxiliary, which she was the president of from 1965-66 and one of the founding members, as well as the Gyro Club's Ladies Auxiliary. Mom was also active in the Marion Hilliard home for unwed mothers in the late 60s. Several of these girls came to live with our family for extended periods of time and some became lifelong family friends.



Mom also volunteered at the Kamloops Hospice and worked as a librarian's assistant at John Patterson for almost ten years. Thelma was also involved with Job's Daughters in Victoria.



Above all, Thelma was a huge supporter of the Anglican Church at St. Paul's Cathedral as well as the Sorrento Layman Training Centre.



Mom was involved in Cursillo and hosted the reunion committee as well as being involved in the Education for Ministry (EFM). Mom helped with the Out of the Cold program, which she was the liaison to St. Vincent's de Paul and instrumental in bringing to St. Paul's. She also gave Sunday service readings and communion as a Rectors Warden and Peoples Warden of the church from 1990-91. She was also a member of the Anglican Women's League. Basically Mom was ready to help out with anything. She made the pilgrimage to the Holy Land and saw the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany.



Being so involved in the Kamloops community, Thelma would host dinner parties for all the groups she was involved with. Contemporaries say these get-togethers were "legendary". After dinner games were compulsory and although some guest initially grumbled about it, after participating, fun was had by all. She will be remembered as a very gracious lady. Mom was also an avid gardener.



All who new Mom will recall she was a special and loving person in many ways, and she will be sorrowfully missed by us all.



A Service for Thelma will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral in the spring on March 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm over seen by Bishop Gordon Light. In lieu of cards and flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Kamloops and or St. Paul's in her name.



