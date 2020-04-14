Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Vance "Ted" Fowler. View Sign Service Information Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service 5855 Hemlock Street Oliver , BC V0H 1T0 (250)-498-0167 Obituary

FOWLER, Ted we lost our beloved Dad who passed away peacefully at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos, BC on Saturday, March 28, 2020.



He was predeceased by his father Thomas Mason Fowler, his mother Iva Catherine Vance Fowler and his siblings Thomas, Joe and Emily.



He is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Leah, and his four children Angie Lock (Don), Mike Vogels, Patricia Potter (Fedel) and Linda Lowe (Arnie). Also mourning his loss are his grandchildren Collin Lock (Gina), Niki Wright (Kyle), Trevor Lock (Susi), Brandi Twamley (Sean), Dustin Potter (Brandi), Lyndsay Schmutz (Nik), Alyssa Lowe and Kelsey Lowe (Ryan Leier). He also was grandpa to many great- grandchildren, and even a few great, greats.



Ted was born in Miami, Florida and moved to Georgia with his family as a child. After leaving Georgia, the family moved to Roswell, New Mexico where Ted attended the New Mexico Military Institute. He then enlisted in the Navy and served in WWII on the Navel warship, SS Ludlow. After the war, Ted went on to college to study animal husbandry. As a young man he moved with his brother Joe to Mancos, Colorado, to a ranch in the Montezuma Valley where they successfully raised Champion Hereford bulls. He met Leah at a dance in Cortez, Colorado in 1958, and they married in 1959.



On a trip to Canada, Ted and Leah were so impressed with the green abundance of grassland, when they got home they put the ranch up for sale, packed up the kids, and moved with the family to Canada. In the spring of 1965, Ted bought a ranch in Little Fort, BC where he and Leah raised their family and were members of their community for over fifty years. The ranch was a favourite place for family to gather, and often the kids would come with their RV's and spend time camping and swimming in the creek. Many treasured family celebrations were spent there.



Ted was a member of the Lions Club, and served as president. He and Leah square danced in Clearwater for many years and made many lifelong friends. They were snowbirds for a number of years until ill health slowed them down. In his retirement years they carpet bowled and went all over BC for tournaments, even winning the BC Seniors Games in 2009. Ted loved to play games and fostered a love of card and board games in his children and grandchildren. He loved to joke and was always quick with a snappy comeback! Everyone enjoyed his sense of humour. His happy presence will be sadly missed as we carry on, and his memory will be forever cherished.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer when we are able to gather together as a family.



