Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 Obituary

On November 22, 2019, our beloved Theresa was taken home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.



We had her to love for so many years and she leaves behind a legacy of a life lived well for God, for all her family and friends to remember her by.



She was always hospitable in so many ways, she loved having visitors and would help others whenever she could as long as she was able bodied to do so.



Theresa (Melita) Lehn, was born in the Southern Ukraine on July 26, 1925 and immigrated to Canada with her family in 1926, settling in Saskatchewan where her family farmed.



She met and married our father Jacob in 1946, and remained in Saskatchewan where all five of their children were born. In 1966, they moved to Oliver, BC where they worked in Taxidermy and in 1971 moved to Kamloops to establish Tru-Life Taxidermy on their own and made many friendships through the business and their church fellowship.



Our mom was hard working and joyful because she knew God's blessings in her life and she was so loveable!



When our father went home to be with the Lord, mom moved to Ponderosa Apartments where she enjoyed many happy years making new friends and being visited by old friends.



Her life revolved around her family whom she loved so dearly and when you had to leave, she would always say, "come again sometime"!



Due to a decline in her health in 2018, she moved to The Hamlets in Westsyde where she was embraced by the residents and staff she got to know there and we thank you all for that!



Our family would like to thank Dr. Ritenburg and Dr. Cribb, for your kind and compassionate care of our mother, the Interior Health Care Aids, the hospital staff on 7-North and 4-North and in her final hours on this earth those at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home for your respectful and tender care of her. She truly appreciated everything that you did for her.



She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years Jacob, one grandson, three brothers, five sisters and her mother and father. Her children left behind to remember her are: Edwin (Sally) Ediger, Eileen (Gerry) Lorentzen, Ruth (Ron) Popma, Daniel (Anna) Ediger, Carolyn (Al) Jordi, her sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Jacob (Elizabeth) Lehn.



A Celebration of Theresa's Life will be held at Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops, BC on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice in her memory.



