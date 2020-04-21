Theresa Lynne Kleefeld of Kamloops passed away on April 5, 2020 at 68 years of age after a hard battle with cancer.
She is survived by her children Martin (Tamara) Robson of Burnaby and Nathaniel Brown of Ontario, her grandchildren Katelin, Kyler and Emma Robson as well as her sisters Barbara Stocks, Maryanne (Art) MacNeil and Kathy Long.
Theresa is predeceased by her mother and father Henery and Emma and brothers Ken and Danny Kleefeld.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Kamloops Hospice and Dr. Gorman and staff.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when it is safe to gather.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Theresa to the Kamloops Hospice.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020