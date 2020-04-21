Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Lynne Kleefeld. View Sign Obituary

Theresa Lynne Kleefeld of Kamloops passed away on April 5, 2020 at 68 years of age after a hard battle with cancer.



She is survived by her children Martin (Tamara) Robson of Burnaby and Nathaniel Brown of Ontario, her grandchildren Katelin, Kyler and Emma Robson as well as her sisters Barbara Stocks, Maryanne (Art) MacNeil and Kathy Long.



Theresa is predeceased by her mother and father Henery and Emma and brothers Ken and Danny Kleefeld.



The family would like to give special thanks to the Kamloops Hospice and Dr. Gorman and staff.



A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when it is safe to gather.



Memorial donations may be made in memory of Theresa to the Kamloops Hospice.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives

Funeral & Cremation Services

250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to

the family from

Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives
Funeral & Cremation Services
250-554-2324
Condolences may be expressed to
the family from
www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020

