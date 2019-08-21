Theresia Engelina Maria Filek (née Bouwmeester) died peacefully on August 15, 2019 in Kamloops, BC at the age of 71.
Theresia is survived by her husband Joseph, children Jeff Filek (Samara), Leanne Dalton (Patrick), grandchildren Madison, Carter, Liam and Anneka, siblings Mary, Martha (Doug), Johanna (Jim), Ange (Russ), Peter, Cory (Sheila), Dorothea (John), Jim (Jen), Cathy (Don) as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. She was predeceased in death by her parents Cory and Johanna Bouwmeester and her brother John Bouwmeester.
Theresia was born on April 16, 1948 in Ter Aar, Netherlands to Cory and Johanna. She moved to Canada in 1955 and Kamloops in 1960. She married Joe in 1970.
Theresia enjoyed photography and kept a beautiful flower garden. She was an avid knitter and quilter and loved to sew bags for her family and friends. She loved to donate her crafts to the church bazaar. Theresia was a devout Catholic. Theresia was a fitness instructor as well as a medical stenographer for many years.
Theresia loved to spend time with her grandchildren playing, puzzling, baking, crafting and hosting many, many sleepovers. She and Joe loved to take a picnic to the lakes around Kamloops and look for wildlife.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Kamloops Hospice and doctors Matanaj and O'Connell for their care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 21, 2019