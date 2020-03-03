Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Abbadie. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

People ask who my hero was. My answer is my dad, but sadly I announce the passing of my father at 89 years of age.



Thomas was survived by me, his only child Michael. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years Marianne as well as brothers and sister in the basque region of France-Spain. Thomas was the nicest - kindest person that there ever was. He was born in the Basque City of Beijrie, France in 1930, growing up on the farm. In the early 1950s, dad packed up along with a few dozen other basques and started a new life in Canada as a sheep herder. Working in the Adams Lake Plateau, he killed 18 bears and 4 cougars while protecting the sheep. As there was not much money in that field, he got a job at Buff Lumber and later Weyerhaeuser.



In the mid 60s, my dad went back to the Basque country and married his sweetheart Marianne. They knew each other as children. Going back and forth from Canada to France, they settled in Canada due to political reasons. French-Spanish security forces continue even in 2020 to abuse and at times torture the Basque minorities. All these crimes are ignored by mainstream media and western government. Dad's love for French-Spanish people continues, but his dislike for the security forces will live on.



After retiring, mom and dad went to the Basque country seven times and loved every minute of it; beauty, culture and weather.



Dad was a great person with a big heart who helped anyone in need and never wanted anything in return, except maybe a glass or two of good wine. Dad was a great family man and made sure, along with Marianne, that we were always in good shape financially: work, save and invest.



I know he was reunited with my mom in heaven and at the right time I will see them again.



I would like to thank Les, Valerie, Carol and Brian and a thank-you to Maria Salviati. Thanks to his remaining longtime friends Dominic Mihura who also came from the basque country, and to Gerhard Hartwig and Donald Dupius. Special thanks to the staff at Ponderosa Lodge where dad spent his final few months. The nurses and care aids do a tremendous job. I would also like to thank a gentleman named "Les" who was a resident at Ponderosa. He was very kind to my father.



"See you in the next world Mom and Dad"



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com People ask who my hero was. My answer is my dad, but sadly I announce the passing of my father at 89 years of age.Thomas was survived by me, his only child Michael. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years Marianne as well as brothers and sister in the basque region of France-Spain. Thomas was the nicest - kindest person that there ever was. He was born in the Basque City of Beijrie, France in 1930, growing up on the farm. In the early 1950s, dad packed up along with a few dozen other basques and started a new life in Canada as a sheep herder. Working in the Adams Lake Plateau, he killed 18 bears and 4 cougars while protecting the sheep. As there was not much money in that field, he got a job at Buff Lumber and later Weyerhaeuser.In the mid 60s, my dad went back to the Basque country and married his sweetheart Marianne. They knew each other as children. Going back and forth from Canada to France, they settled in Canada due to political reasons. French-Spanish security forces continue even in 2020 to abuse and at times torture the Basque minorities. All these crimes are ignored by mainstream media and western government. Dad's love for French-Spanish people continues, but his dislike for the security forces will live on.After retiring, mom and dad went to the Basque country seven times and loved every minute of it; beauty, culture and weather.Dad was a great person with a big heart who helped anyone in need and never wanted anything in return, except maybe a glass or two of good wine. Dad was a great family man and made sure, along with Marianne, that we were always in good shape financially: work, save and invest.I know he was reunited with my mom in heaven and at the right time I will see them again.I would like to thank Les, Valerie, Carol and Brian and a thank-you to Maria Salviati. Thanks to his remaining longtime friends Dominic Mihura who also came from the basque country, and to Gerhard Hartwig and Donald Dupius. Special thanks to the staff at Ponderosa Lodge where dad spent his final few months. The nurses and care aids do a tremendous job. I would also like to thank a gentleman named "Les" who was a resident at Ponderosa. He was very kind to my father."See you in the next world Mom and Dad"The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close