Thomas Albert Broad of Kamloops, BC passed on July 21, 2020 at the age of 84.
He is survived by his loving wife Glady Ann Broad and his children James (spouse Patricia) Broad, Peggy-Jo Broad, and Thomas (spouse Candace) Broad. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Carrie-Lynn Davies, Michael Davies, Lyrae Broad, Zan Broad, Jacqueline Broad, Karlie Broad, and Kassandra Broad. Thomas was also dearly loved by his many great-grandchildren Brodie Campbell, Kacia Campbell, Mathew Hall, Isobel Hall, Ava Alcock, Lexi Alcock, Nyah Alcock, Tayven Alcock and Addilyne Broad. Thomas was predeceased by his daughter Kathy-Jo Davies and his brother John Broad.
Tom was born in Toronto, Ontario in 1934 and was raised in the town of Dunnville, Ontario. In 1971 he made the bold move to start his career as a millwright in Port Alice, BC. He was always a hard working man who helped others and while living on Vancouver Island he volunteered as a fireman and began his involvement with the PPWC. After leaving Port Alice the family moved to Robert's Creek on the Sunshine Coast. After a short time on the Sunshine Coast, Tom moved to Kamloops in 1976. He began working at the local Weyerhaeuser pulp mill where he worked until his retirement.
Tom enjoyed many hobbies such as building and fixing items in his shop, hunting, fishing, and growing his prized tomatoes. Whenever anyone popped by one of the first things he would often say was "so, what's happenin' in the world today?", he could never start his day without checking the weather channel, and Monday coffee days with the "old boys" was his favourite day of the week. He had many nick names like "Mr. Hose" since he always had a garden hose in his hands, "Mr. Level and Square" because everything had to be built and arranged just so, and of course when he was shooting he was known as "Homer Hipshot" seeing as all of his grandkids and great-grandkids knew him as Poppa Homer.
He was greatly loved by many people in this world and he
was truly a character that will be sorely missed by all.
A Graveside Service will be held for family and extended family at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery with Steven Hare officiating. A small drop-in gathering will be held for friends and family after the service at 1:30 pm at 227 Walnut Ave. and memorial donations may be made to any of the following: Heart and Stroke Foundation, Lung Association, or the Kidney Foundation.
Thank-you on behalf of the entire family to everyone that was a part of Tom's health care team that tried to make his time here as comfortable as possible.
