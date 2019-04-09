Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Harvey Poulton. View Sign

On March 30, 2019 Thomas Harvey Poulton passed away peacefully probably dreaming of his next tennis match.



He will be lovingly remembered by his family; daughter Gaylene, sons Tom and Andrew and his cherished grandchildren Kayla, Joycelyn, Kaitlyn, Danielle, Devin and Alexander, and three great-grandchildren.



Tom was predeceased by his son Paul.



From a young age, Tom worked for the CNR Railway and loved to tell stories about his experiences.



He had a passion for tennis and made it his business to make the club a success. He served as president for ten years. Through strong determination, he was instrumental in making indoor tennis in Kamloops a reality. His role as tournament director and league organizer was much appreciated.



Tom was also an avid curler who enjoyed the skip position. He always looked forward to organizing and playing in bonspiels.



Tom did not care much for growing vegetables, however his flowers were the envy of all.



His many friends and acquaintances will miss his many stories and acts of kindness.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Kamloops Tennis Club, 758 Lorne Street, Kamloops.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 9, 2019

