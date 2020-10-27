On October 20, 2020, Thomas Moskalyk passed away peacefully at the age of 67 years.



Born May 21, 1953 in Fort St. John. Tom leaves behind his wife Kerry, children Judi (Derek) and TJ (Ashley), two grandchildren Alivia and Emerson, as well as his canine companion Moka.



Although Tom grew up in Fort St. John, he met his beloved wife in the Thompson-Okanagan and married in July 1982. They settled down in Chase, BC, raising their two children, and making many memories together while camping, fishing, and hunting.



Tom will be deeply missed for his

love of family and big heart.



There will be no service by request.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Kamloops, BC in memory of Thomas A. Moskalyk.

