Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Cecil Worthington. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1935 - 2019



Born on November 4, 1935 in Irma, Alberta, Timothy "Tim" Cecil Worthington grew up in a harsh prairie environment. Work was hard, money was short and friends and neighbours were remote. Despite the challenges of his youth, Tim grew up to be a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Tim exuded quiet strength and loyalty. He was a husband of 62 years to his childhood sweetheart Gail Worthington (MacKenzie). Father to five extraordinary children Debra Worthington (wife of Fred Wallin), Michelle Wortelboer (wife of Rudy Wortelboer), Diane Tulloch, Todd Worthington (husband of Teresa Worthington) and Darrel Worthington (husband of Vanessa Worthington). Grandfather to ten and great-grandfather to (almost) eight. Although he was the only child of Cecil Worthington and Leona Frye, Tim was happy to find a connection with his sister and brothers on his father's side in his late twenties, which carried on throughout his life.



Tim's goofy grin, unassuming love and thoughtful insight never failed to brighten the sphere of those in his life – family and friends alike, and a great friend he was. Tim's friendships were of the lasting kind – some for more than 50 years. Many of his closest connections grew from his passion for motorcycling, a hobby that he let go only three years ago. Tim spent countless hours on his BMW or his Goldwing touring across North America and Thailand with Gail riding pillion.



When he wasn't off exploring, Tim rarely missed a motorcycle breakfast, or daily coffee clutch with the gang.



Tim had an incredible work ethic and paid careful attention to the world around him, which earned him the hard won ability to retire from his career as a drywall contractor at age 49. Tim and Gail spent many of his post-retirement years globe trotting on extended adventures in places like India, Nepal, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Greece to name a few.



In his later years, Tim relished time with his family and friends, even as his drive for excursions away eased. Tim remained at home in the care of Gail until he was briefly hospitalized prior to his death on May 17, 2019.



A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held at the Kamloops Funeral Home on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada, the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, or the .



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com 1935 - 2019Born on November 4, 1935 in Irma, Alberta, Timothy "Tim" Cecil Worthington grew up in a harsh prairie environment. Work was hard, money was short and friends and neighbours were remote. Despite the challenges of his youth, Tim grew up to be a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.Tim exuded quiet strength and loyalty. He was a husband of 62 years to his childhood sweetheart Gail Worthington (MacKenzie). Father to five extraordinary children Debra Worthington (wife of Fred Wallin), Michelle Wortelboer (wife of Rudy Wortelboer), Diane Tulloch, Todd Worthington (husband of Teresa Worthington) and Darrel Worthington (husband of Vanessa Worthington). Grandfather to ten and great-grandfather to (almost) eight. Although he was the only child of Cecil Worthington and Leona Frye, Tim was happy to find a connection with his sister and brothers on his father's side in his late twenties, which carried on throughout his life.Tim's goofy grin, unassuming love and thoughtful insight never failed to brighten the sphere of those in his life – family and friends alike, and a great friend he was. Tim's friendships were of the lasting kind – some for more than 50 years. Many of his closest connections grew from his passion for motorcycling, a hobby that he let go only three years ago. Tim spent countless hours on his BMW or his Goldwing touring across North America and Thailand with Gail riding pillion.When he wasn't off exploring, Tim rarely missed a motorcycle breakfast, or daily coffee clutch with the gang.Tim had an incredible work ethic and paid careful attention to the world around him, which earned him the hard won ability to retire from his career as a drywall contractor at age 49. Tim and Gail spent many of his post-retirement years globe trotting on extended adventures in places like India, Nepal, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Greece to name a few.In his later years, Tim relished time with his family and friends, even as his drive for excursions away eased. Tim remained at home in the care of Gail until he was briefly hospitalized prior to his death on May 17, 2019.A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held at the Kamloops Funeral Home on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada, the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, or the .Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.