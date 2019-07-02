Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Goodell (née Hiebert). View Sign Obituary

December 21, 1925 – April 04, 2019



Tina Goodell passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 in Overlander Extended Care in Kamloops after a lengthy illness.



Tina was born on December 21, 1925 in Laird, Saskatchewan.



She is survived by her daughter Nancy, and granddaughters Laurie and Sharlene. Tina is predeceased by her husband Elmer Douglas Goodell and grandson Michael Zwick of Kamloops, sisters Elizabeth Sawatsky and Mary Dueckman of Chilliwack and brother John of Vancouver.



Tina spent many years as a seamstress at Tranquille. She enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds and was a longtime member of the White Cane Society. Tina is remembered for her strong love of family and friends and her commitment to her faith.



A memorial will be held in September at the family plot on Little Mountain Cemetery in Chilliwack, BC.



Please make donations to the charity of your choice in Tina's name.



